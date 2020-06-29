5130 Hodson Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LOOK FOR NEW PHOTOS COMING NEXT WEEK AFTER UPDATES AND UPGRADES!!! Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home in popular Seerley Creek features a split floor plan with living room at front entrance, laundry room with full size washer/dryer hook up located away from the bedrooms, kitchen which includes all appliances and has access to the fully fenced back yard with large deck and storage shed. Master suite has a walk-in closet and private full tub/shower combo bathroom. The additional 2 bedrooms share the second full tub/shower combo bathroom. Spacious attached 2 car garage. Enjoy barbecues and good times with family and friends in this wonderful home and back yard and deck all throughout the seasons. Located minutes from I70 - making it a perfect commuter location to get you almost anywhere North, South, East, or West in under 30 minutes and just 10 miles from Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!



All Electric Home.



Decatur Township.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.