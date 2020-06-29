All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:53 AM

5130 Hodson Place

5130 Hodson Place · No Longer Available
Location

5130 Hodson Place, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Mars Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LOOK FOR NEW PHOTOS COMING NEXT WEEK AFTER UPDATES AND UPGRADES!!! Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home in popular Seerley Creek features a split floor plan with living room at front entrance, laundry room with full size washer/dryer hook up located away from the bedrooms, kitchen which includes all appliances and has access to the fully fenced back yard with large deck and storage shed. Master suite has a walk-in closet and private full tub/shower combo bathroom. The additional 2 bedrooms share the second full tub/shower combo bathroom. Spacious attached 2 car garage. Enjoy barbecues and good times with family and friends in this wonderful home and back yard and deck all throughout the seasons. Located minutes from I70 - making it a perfect commuter location to get you almost anywhere North, South, East, or West in under 30 minutes and just 10 miles from Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!

All Electric Home.

Decatur Township.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5130 Hodson Place have any available units?
5130 Hodson Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5130 Hodson Place have?
Some of 5130 Hodson Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5130 Hodson Place currently offering any rent specials?
5130 Hodson Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 Hodson Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5130 Hodson Place is pet friendly.
Does 5130 Hodson Place offer parking?
Yes, 5130 Hodson Place offers parking.
Does 5130 Hodson Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5130 Hodson Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 Hodson Place have a pool?
No, 5130 Hodson Place does not have a pool.
Does 5130 Hodson Place have accessible units?
No, 5130 Hodson Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5130 Hodson Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5130 Hodson Place does not have units with dishwashers.

