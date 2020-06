Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage

This cute bungalow offers what an apartment can't. Your own garage, your own laundry, a private retreat of a backyard fenced in with patio and mature shade trees and mini barn. This is a place to call your own. Newly refinished original hardwood floors add real character. Home feels bigger than the square footage shows. Available immediately upon application approval. Great tenants that care for the home will get a great landlord that cares about them! All appliances included.