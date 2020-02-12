All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:06 PM

5124 East North Street

5124 East North Street · No Longer Available
Location

5124 East North Street, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Irvington Home Available!!!! This home is located in highly sought after Irvington! You have to see it to believe it. You'll be close to all of the local spots - 5 minutes to bike to Ellenberger Park / 7 minutes to bike to Jockamo Pizza / 5 minutes to bike to Irvington Circle / 7 minutes to bike to Sugar Shack Saloon. The enclosed porch welcomes you into the fresh and vibrant home. The home features 2 bedrooms, 1 luxurious bathroom and hardwood floors throughout. The updated kitchen includes new cabinets, appliances, and an island. The mudroom includes storage space and washer/dryer hookups. When spring comes, you will be able to entertain your family and friends in the large backyard. A detached garage is available in the back of the home.

Application - $50/Applicant:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2192834578

To view this home, use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1179114?source=marketing

Please check our website for info on fees, deposits, the application process and for more about the home, www.ethositypm.com

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2

Ethosity cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 East North Street have any available units?
5124 East North Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5124 East North Street have?
Some of 5124 East North Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 East North Street currently offering any rent specials?
5124 East North Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 East North Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5124 East North Street is pet friendly.
Does 5124 East North Street offer parking?
Yes, 5124 East North Street offers parking.
Does 5124 East North Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5124 East North Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 East North Street have a pool?
No, 5124 East North Street does not have a pool.
Does 5124 East North Street have accessible units?
No, 5124 East North Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 East North Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5124 East North Street does not have units with dishwashers.

