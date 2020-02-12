5124 East North Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Irvington Home Available!!!! This home is located in highly sought after Irvington! You have to see it to believe it. You'll be close to all of the local spots - 5 minutes to bike to Ellenberger Park / 7 minutes to bike to Jockamo Pizza / 5 minutes to bike to Irvington Circle / 7 minutes to bike to Sugar Shack Saloon. The enclosed porch welcomes you into the fresh and vibrant home. The home features 2 bedrooms, 1 luxurious bathroom and hardwood floors throughout. The updated kitchen includes new cabinets, appliances, and an island. The mudroom includes storage space and washer/dryer hookups. When spring comes, you will be able to entertain your family and friends in the large backyard. A detached garage is available in the back of the home.



Application - $50/Applicant:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2192834578



To view this home, use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1179114?source=marketing



Please check our website for info on fees, deposits, the application process and for more about the home, www.ethositypm.com



Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2



Ethosity cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.