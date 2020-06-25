5114 Kingsley Drive

Amenities

Charming Bungalow at 51st & Kingsley minutes to Broad Ripple, Monon Trail, Downtown and more. Home features lovely hardwood floors throughout and a formal dining room. The cozy kitchen includes stainless appliances and leads into a laundry room with a washer and dryer. Updated bathroom with lovely tile. Unfinished basement great for storage. Large fenced backyard with patio, 1-car detached garage. Nice screened-in front porch. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.