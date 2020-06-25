All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 25 2020 at 8:43 PM

5114 Kingsley Drive

5114 Kingsley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5114 Kingsley Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Charming Bungalow at 51st & Kingsley minutes to Broad Ripple, Monon Trail, Downtown and more. Home features lovely hardwood floors throughout and a formal dining room. The cozy kitchen includes stainless appliances and leads into a laundry room with a washer and dryer. Updated bathroom with lovely tile. Unfinished basement great for storage. Large fenced backyard with patio, 1-car detached garage. Nice screened-in front porch. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5114 Kingsley Drive have any available units?
5114 Kingsley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5114 Kingsley Drive have?
Some of 5114 Kingsley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5114 Kingsley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5114 Kingsley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5114 Kingsley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5114 Kingsley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5114 Kingsley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5114 Kingsley Drive offers parking.
Does 5114 Kingsley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5114 Kingsley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5114 Kingsley Drive have a pool?
No, 5114 Kingsley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5114 Kingsley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5114 Kingsley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5114 Kingsley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5114 Kingsley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
