All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 506 Himebaugh Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
506 Himebaugh Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

506 Himebaugh Court

506 Himebaugh Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

506 Himebaugh Court, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,800 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with black and stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Himebaugh Court have any available units?
506 Himebaugh Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 Himebaugh Court have?
Some of 506 Himebaugh Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Himebaugh Court currently offering any rent specials?
506 Himebaugh Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Himebaugh Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 Himebaugh Court is pet friendly.
Does 506 Himebaugh Court offer parking?
Yes, 506 Himebaugh Court offers parking.
Does 506 Himebaugh Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Himebaugh Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Himebaugh Court have a pool?
No, 506 Himebaugh Court does not have a pool.
Does 506 Himebaugh Court have accessible units?
No, 506 Himebaugh Court does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Himebaugh Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Himebaugh Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College