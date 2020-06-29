5044 Hodson Drive

Amenities

Great Split Floor Plan 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Home featuring Many Updates including Fresh Paint throughout in Lovely Neutral Tones, Beautiful Vinyl Wood Floor Planking in the Master Bathroom and Living Room with Ceiling Fans, Ceramic Tiling in the Entry, Hallway, Second Bathroom and Large Eat-in Kitchen which Includes All your Appliances, Lots of Cabinetry and Countertop Space, and a Door out to the Patio and Mostly Fenced Back Yard; Perfect for Barbecues, Relaxing and Entertaining! One of the Three Bedrooms is directly off the Entrance facing the Front of the Home. The Additional Bedroom, Second Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom and Master Suite are down a Separate Hallway across the Living Room. All Bedrooms are Carpeted and boast Ceiling Fans. Master Suite with Plush Carpeting has a Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom as well as a Walk in Closet. Other Amenities include Linen Closet, Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up and an Attached 2 Car Garage. Nice Quiet Neighborhood with Mature Trees, Easy Access to Interstates, Less than 15 minutes to the Indianapolis International Airport and Only 11 miles to Downtown Indy with All the City Has to Offer!



All Electric Home.



Decatur Township.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.