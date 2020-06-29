All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 12 2019 at 5:09 PM

5044 Hodson Drive

5044 Hodson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5044 Hodson Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Mars Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Split Floor Plan 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Home featuring Many Updates including Fresh Paint throughout in Lovely Neutral Tones, Beautiful Vinyl Wood Floor Planking in the Master Bathroom and Living Room with Ceiling Fans, Ceramic Tiling in the Entry, Hallway, Second Bathroom and Large Eat-in Kitchen which Includes All your Appliances, Lots of Cabinetry and Countertop Space, and a Door out to the Patio and Mostly Fenced Back Yard; Perfect for Barbecues, Relaxing and Entertaining! One of the Three Bedrooms is directly off the Entrance facing the Front of the Home. The Additional Bedroom, Second Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom and Master Suite are down a Separate Hallway across the Living Room. All Bedrooms are Carpeted and boast Ceiling Fans. Master Suite with Plush Carpeting has a Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom as well as a Walk in Closet. Other Amenities include Linen Closet, Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up and an Attached 2 Car Garage. Nice Quiet Neighborhood with Mature Trees, Easy Access to Interstates, Less than 15 minutes to the Indianapolis International Airport and Only 11 miles to Downtown Indy with All the City Has to Offer!

All Electric Home.

Decatur Township.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5044 Hodson Drive have any available units?
5044 Hodson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5044 Hodson Drive have?
Some of 5044 Hodson Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5044 Hodson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5044 Hodson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5044 Hodson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5044 Hodson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5044 Hodson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5044 Hodson Drive offers parking.
Does 5044 Hodson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5044 Hodson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5044 Hodson Drive have a pool?
No, 5044 Hodson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5044 Hodson Drive have accessible units?
No, 5044 Hodson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5044 Hodson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5044 Hodson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
