Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Super cozy three bedroom, two full bath ranch in the desirable Thompson Park neighborhood. Great room has Cathedral ceilings, wood burning fireplace and patio door leading to gorgeous deck to enjoy the sunset. Everything is fresh and clean here, and it's move-in ready. Enjoy the community pool and park. Home is total electric. Minutes away from major thoroughfares.