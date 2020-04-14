All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

504 North Park Avenue

504 North Park Avenue · (317) 843-7766
Location

504 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1238 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Downtown condo living at one of the most exclusive buildings in Lockerbie. This quiet, 2 bed, 2 bath corner unit features 10' ceilings, hardwood floors, automatic blinds, wine fridge, private patio with gas grill hook-up & a heated garage. The combined kitchen and great room is anchored by a gas fireplace and features KitchenAid stainless steel appliances and a center island with seating. The master suite has a private bath with double vanity and a large walk-in shower. Walk-in California Closets throughout and in-unit front load washer and dryer. All just steps away from downtown Indy’s premier Mass Ave dining, nightlife and entertainment district, and the Cultural Trail. Welcome home to 500 Park Residences - Unit 5!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 North Park Avenue have any available units?
504 North Park Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 North Park Avenue have?
Some of 504 North Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 North Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
504 North Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 North Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 504 North Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 504 North Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 504 North Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 504 North Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 North Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 North Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 504 North Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 504 North Park Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 504 North Park Avenue has accessible units.
Does 504 North Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 North Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
