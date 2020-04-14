504 North Park Avenue

Amenities

Downtown condo living at one of the most exclusive buildings in Lockerbie. This quiet, 2 bed, 2 bath corner unit features 10' ceilings, hardwood floors, automatic blinds, wine fridge, private patio with gas grill hook-up & a heated garage. The combined kitchen and great room is anchored by a gas fireplace and features KitchenAid stainless steel appliances and a center island with seating. The master suite has a private bath with double vanity and a large walk-in shower. Walk-in California Closets throughout and in-unit front load washer and dryer. All just steps away from downtown Indy’s premier Mass Ave dining, nightlife and entertainment district, and the Cultural Trail. Welcome home to 500 Park Residences - Unit 5!