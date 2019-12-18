All apartments in Indianapolis
5038 Deer Creek Place
5038 Deer Creek Place

5038 Deer Creek Place · No Longer Available
Location

5038 Deer Creek Place, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home! This adorable 3 bed 2 bath ranch-style home on the North West side of Indianapolis, IN and is move-in ready today! Step in to the great room with vaulted ceilings, a gorgeous fireplace, and vinyl plank flooring. The master-suite showcases a his-and-hers sink, a large garden tub, and a stand alone shower. Out through the back door the fenced-in back yard boasts a multi-level deck that stretches across half the length of the home and would be a perfect spot for entertaining guests. The remaining 2 bedrooms have plush grey-toned carpeting and the 2-car attached garage provides plenty of space for 2 vehicles and extra storage. The kitchen provides an expansive amount of cabinetry and counter-top space and all black high efficiency appliances! This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5038 Deer Creek Place have any available units?
5038 Deer Creek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5038 Deer Creek Place have?
Some of 5038 Deer Creek Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5038 Deer Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
5038 Deer Creek Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5038 Deer Creek Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5038 Deer Creek Place is pet friendly.
Does 5038 Deer Creek Place offer parking?
Yes, 5038 Deer Creek Place does offer parking.
Does 5038 Deer Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5038 Deer Creek Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5038 Deer Creek Place have a pool?
No, 5038 Deer Creek Place does not have a pool.
Does 5038 Deer Creek Place have accessible units?
No, 5038 Deer Creek Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5038 Deer Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5038 Deer Creek Place does not have units with dishwashers.
