5038 Deer Creek Place

Welcome to your new home! This adorable 3 bed 2 bath ranch-style home on the North West side of Indianapolis, IN and is move-in ready today! Step in to the great room with vaulted ceilings, a gorgeous fireplace, and vinyl plank flooring. The master-suite showcases a his-and-hers sink, a large garden tub, and a stand alone shower. Out through the back door the fenced-in back yard boasts a multi-level deck that stretches across half the length of the home and would be a perfect spot for entertaining guests. The remaining 2 bedrooms have plush grey-toned carpeting and the 2-car attached garage provides plenty of space for 2 vehicles and extra storage. The kitchen provides an expansive amount of cabinetry and counter-top space and all black high efficiency appliances! This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.