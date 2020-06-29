5026 Beecher St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Very nice newer home built-in 2004. 3 bedrooms with laundry hookups. The kitchen has a refrigerator, oven/stove. Carpet in bedrooms and Pergo hardwood flooring in the hallway and the living room. Gas heat with gas water heater. The garage in the back is for storage only. The master bedroom has a very large walk-in closet. The neighborhood is established with much older homes. Located on the West side of Indianapolis minutes from downtown and the International airport. New paint.



1-year lease or longer. A minimum credit score of 600. Section 8 not available. Must have a household income of $40,000/yr. or greater.1 dog under 60 lbs and must be kept inside. The pet fee is $150 and the deposit on the house is same as rent. Applicants with a previous eviction will be disqualified. Complete background and credit check conducted. No inside smoking. The tenant must have a bank checking account as rent is paid online.