5026 Beecher St.
Last updated September 27 2019 at 5:14 AM

5026 Beecher St.

5026 West Beecher Street · No Longer Available
Location

5026 West Beecher Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Park Fletcher

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Very nice newer home built-in 2004. 3 bedrooms with laundry hookups. The kitchen has a refrigerator, oven/stove. Carpet in bedrooms and Pergo hardwood flooring in the hallway and the living room. Gas heat with gas water heater. The garage in the back is for storage only. The master bedroom has a very large walk-in closet. The neighborhood is established with much older homes. Located on the West side of Indianapolis minutes from downtown and the International airport. New paint.

1-year lease or longer. A minimum credit score of 600. Section 8 not available. Must have a household income of $40,000/yr. or greater.1 dog under 60 lbs and must be kept inside. The pet fee is $150 and the deposit on the house is same as rent. Applicants with a previous eviction will be disqualified. Complete background and credit check conducted. No inside smoking. The tenant must have a bank checking account as rent is paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5026 Beecher St. have any available units?
5026 Beecher St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5026 Beecher St. have?
Some of 5026 Beecher St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5026 Beecher St. currently offering any rent specials?
5026 Beecher St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5026 Beecher St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5026 Beecher St. is pet friendly.
Does 5026 Beecher St. offer parking?
Yes, 5026 Beecher St. offers parking.
Does 5026 Beecher St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5026 Beecher St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5026 Beecher St. have a pool?
No, 5026 Beecher St. does not have a pool.
Does 5026 Beecher St. have accessible units?
No, 5026 Beecher St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5026 Beecher St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5026 Beecher St. does not have units with dishwashers.
