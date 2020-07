Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Light, bright and open second floor unit in a beautiful Butler-Tarkington duplex! Just a few blocks from Butler University. 2 bedroom, 1 bath with all of the building's original charm intact. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, and tons of natural light! Huge balconies off the living room in front, and master bedroom in back. Street parking in front and driveway parking in rear. Lots of open yard space on either side of the building. Available immediately!