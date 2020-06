Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

SPECIAL! Half off First FULL Months rent if moved in by 3/1!!! This beautiful home will not last long. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, large windows for natural light, 2 car garage. Large sun room off the kitchen for entertaining or lounging. Brand new carpet, washer and dryer hookup. Huge yard with mature trees, deck, and plenty of parking. To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities