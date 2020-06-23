496 East 10th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful downtown townhouse located minutes away from everything is a must see! Each bedroom has a private bathroom with a separate half bath for guests. Kitchen appliances include dishwasher, electric oven, and refrigerator. Washer and dryer are also included. Bike, walk, or drive to your destination everyday and store your car in your two car attached garage. Fresh paint throughout and ready for move-in today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.