Indianapolis, IN
496 East 10th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

496 East 10th Street

496 East 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

496 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful downtown townhouse located minutes away from everything is a must see! Each bedroom has a private bathroom with a separate half bath for guests. Kitchen appliances include dishwasher, electric oven, and refrigerator. Washer and dryer are also included. Bike, walk, or drive to your destination everyday and store your car in your two car attached garage. Fresh paint throughout and ready for move-in today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 496 East 10th Street have any available units?
496 East 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 496 East 10th Street have?
Some of 496 East 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 496 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
496 East 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 496 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 496 East 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 496 East 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 496 East 10th Street offers parking.
Does 496 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 496 East 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 496 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 496 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 496 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 496 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 496 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 496 East 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
