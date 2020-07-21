All apartments in Indianapolis
4951 Potomac Square Way
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:06 PM

4951 Potomac Square Way

4951 Potomac Square Way · No Longer Available
Location

4951 Potomac Square Way, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
** PLEASE ADVISE APPLICATIONS ON PROPERTY. **

This Spacious Condo in Pike Township is off 65th & Georgetown, minutes to I-465, Traders Point & Eagle Creek Park. Home features a large family/dining room combo with a gas fireplace and leads out to a patio overlooking a pond. Eat-in kitchen includes all appliances and lots of cabinet space. Lovely master bedroom with a large suite with dual sinks, separate shower, garden tub and walk-in closet. Nice loft upstairs. 2-car garage. Move-In Ready!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4951 Potomac Square Way have any available units?
4951 Potomac Square Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4951 Potomac Square Way have?
Some of 4951 Potomac Square Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4951 Potomac Square Way currently offering any rent specials?
4951 Potomac Square Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4951 Potomac Square Way pet-friendly?
No, 4951 Potomac Square Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4951 Potomac Square Way offer parking?
Yes, 4951 Potomac Square Way offers parking.
Does 4951 Potomac Square Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4951 Potomac Square Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4951 Potomac Square Way have a pool?
No, 4951 Potomac Square Way does not have a pool.
Does 4951 Potomac Square Way have accessible units?
No, 4951 Potomac Square Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4951 Potomac Square Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4951 Potomac Square Way does not have units with dishwashers.
