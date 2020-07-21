4951 Potomac Square Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This Spacious Condo in Pike Township is off 65th & Georgetown, minutes to I-465, Traders Point & Eagle Creek Park. Home features a large family/dining room combo with a gas fireplace and leads out to a patio overlooking a pond. Eat-in kitchen includes all appliances and lots of cabinet space. Lovely master bedroom with a large suite with dual sinks, separate shower, garden tub and walk-in closet. Nice loft upstairs. 2-car garage. Move-In Ready!

