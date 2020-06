Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



**$250 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT** This home is located off 46th & High School Rd in Pike Township, just a short drive to Eagle Creek Park and I-465. Home features fresh paint and all new carpet throughout. Living room features laminate flooring & high ceilings. Enjoy the eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and a large pantry. Dogs only! Move-In Ready!

Contact us to schedule a showing.