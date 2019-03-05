All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4917 Graceland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4917 Graceland Avenue
Last updated February 24 2020 at 3:44 PM

4917 Graceland Avenue

4917 Graceland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4917 Graceland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home allows self-showings 7 days a week! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home one block from the Butler Campus! Main floor Master with Full Bathroom. Hardwood Floors in Dining Room and Living Room. 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs. Basement has plenty of storage space and includes a Washer/Dryer. Central AC, 2 Car Detached Garage. Lawncare included. Great opportunity to live near Butler University! AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 Graceland Avenue have any available units?
4917 Graceland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4917 Graceland Avenue have?
Some of 4917 Graceland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4917 Graceland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4917 Graceland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 Graceland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4917 Graceland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4917 Graceland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4917 Graceland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4917 Graceland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4917 Graceland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 Graceland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4917 Graceland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4917 Graceland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4917 Graceland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 Graceland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4917 Graceland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College