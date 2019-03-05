4917 Graceland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home allows self-showings 7 days a week! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home one block from the Butler Campus! Main floor Master with Full Bathroom. Hardwood Floors in Dining Room and Living Room. 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs. Basement has plenty of storage space and includes a Washer/Dryer. Central AC, 2 Car Detached Garage. Lawncare included. Great opportunity to live near Butler University! AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.