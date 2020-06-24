4823 Flat Stone Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous three bedroom Condo - Property Id: 105459



This newly remodeled three bedroom two full bath condo is currently available it boasts cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace,second story deck his and her garage with an entrance into the unit from the garage all upstairs hardwood floors newly installed new carpet in the bedrooms giant walk-in closet in the master bedroom this unit was built in 2006 this unit also comes with a washer and dryer.

It's located in the quiet community of Bishops Pond

We are looking at candidates with a minimum three times the rental amount income for the household with no evictions

You will pay for gas water and electric

These units do not last long! qualified candidates may call or email 317 332-0693 or

dcrpropertiesllc@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105459

Property Id 105459



(RLNE4766182)