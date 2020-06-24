4823 Flat Stone Pl

Amenities
Gorgeous three bedroom Condo - Property Id: 105459
This newly remodeled three bedroom two full bath condo is currently available it boasts cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace,second story deck his and her garage with an entrance into the unit from the garage all upstairs hardwood floors newly installed new carpet in the bedrooms giant walk-in closet in the master bedroom this unit was built in 2006 this unit also comes with a washer and dryer.
It's located in the quiet community of Bishops Pond
We are looking at candidates with a minimum three times the rental amount income for the household with no evictions
You will pay for gas water and electric
These units do not last long! qualified candidates may call or email 317 332-0693 or
dcrpropertiesllc@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105459
