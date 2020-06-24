All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4823 Flat Stone Pl

4823 Flat Stone Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4823 Flat Stone Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous three bedroom Condo - Property Id: 105459

This newly remodeled three bedroom two full bath condo is currently available it boasts cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace,second story deck his and her garage with an entrance into the unit from the garage all upstairs hardwood floors newly installed new carpet in the bedrooms giant walk-in closet in the master bedroom this unit was built in 2006 this unit also comes with a washer and dryer.
It's located in the quiet community of Bishops Pond
We are looking at candidates with a minimum three times the rental amount income for the household with no evictions
You will pay for gas water and electric
These units do not last long! qualified candidates may call or email 317 332-0693 or
dcrpropertiesllc@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105459
Property Id 105459

(RLNE4766182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

