Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Welcome home to this SoBro charmer! You will appreciate the modern, open floor plan and the location that is just minutes from both Broad Ripple and downtown. All appliances included. Pet friendly. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Credit check and background check required.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4819-carvel-ave-indianapolis-in-46205-usa/49233b84-3755-45e8-ad72-b7f61dab60ba



(RLNE5387260)