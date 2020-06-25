All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:43 AM

4804 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr

4804 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4804 East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: Emerson & E Washington
Duplex home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer hookup,Garage

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required.

PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)

UTILITIES: Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater, Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up

Tenant Pays: All Utilities Except Water

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr have any available units?
4804 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4804 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr have?
Some of 4804 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4804 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4804 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4804 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4804 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr offers parking.
Does 4804 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4804 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr have a pool?
No, 4804 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4804 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr have accessible units?
No, 4804 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4804 E Pleasant Run Parkway North Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
