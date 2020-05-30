All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:26 AM

4711 Candle Court

4711 Candle Court · No Longer Available
Location

4711 Candle Court, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details!! No need to look any further for your new home! This home is absolutely wonderful! Featuring a two car attached garage, a fireplace, and plenty of natural lighting this house will make the perfect home! Don't delay!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4711 Candle Court have any available units?
4711 Candle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4711 Candle Court currently offering any rent specials?
4711 Candle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4711 Candle Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4711 Candle Court is pet friendly.
Does 4711 Candle Court offer parking?
Yes, 4711 Candle Court offers parking.
Does 4711 Candle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4711 Candle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4711 Candle Court have a pool?
No, 4711 Candle Court does not have a pool.
Does 4711 Candle Court have accessible units?
No, 4711 Candle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4711 Candle Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4711 Candle Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4711 Candle Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4711 Candle Court does not have units with air conditioning.

