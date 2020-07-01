4610 Candy Spots Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 bbq/grill

BRAND NEW RENOVATION ON THIS Great 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Split Floor Plan Ranch Style Home! This Lovely Brick Front Home features a Split Floor plan with a Spacious Living Room with Ceiling Fan, Decorative Fireplace, Large Eat-in Kitchen with Lots of Countertop Space and Beautiful Natural Light Streaming In, Pantry and All Appliances Included, as well as a Back Door out to the Large Patio which is conveniently located right off the Kitchen for those Summertime Barbecues! The Master Suite has a Walk-in Closet and Full Bathroom with Garden Tub. The Additional Bedrooms share another Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Large Fourth Bedroom is also Perfect for a Family Room if you prefer! Large LaundryUtility Room has Lots of Cabinet Space. The Updates include Fresh Paint, Brand New Vinyl Wood Flooring throughout All Common Areas and Plush Carpeting in the Bedrooms, all in Lovely Neutral Tones. This Wonderful Home boasts a Large Fully Fenced Back Yard with Many Mature Trees on and Surrounding the Property, Perfect for Entertaining and Enjoying the Seasons with Family and Friends. Close to freeways, Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment and More and Less than 15 minutes from Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!



All Electric Home.



Franklin Township.



Note: There is no garage at this property.



This Home is Not Available for Section 8



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.