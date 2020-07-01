All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4610 Candy Spots Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4610 Candy Spots Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:25 PM

4610 Candy Spots Drive

4610 Candy Spots Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
I65-South Emerson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4610 Candy Spots Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
BRAND NEW RENOVATION ON THIS Great 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Split Floor Plan Ranch Style Home! This Lovely Brick Front Home features a Split Floor plan with a Spacious Living Room with Ceiling Fan, Decorative Fireplace, Large Eat-in Kitchen with Lots of Countertop Space and Beautiful Natural Light Streaming In, Pantry and All Appliances Included, as well as a Back Door out to the Large Patio which is conveniently located right off the Kitchen for those Summertime Barbecues! The Master Suite has a Walk-in Closet and Full Bathroom with Garden Tub. The Additional Bedrooms share another Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Large Fourth Bedroom is also Perfect for a Family Room if you prefer! Large LaundryUtility Room has Lots of Cabinet Space. The Updates include Fresh Paint, Brand New Vinyl Wood Flooring throughout All Common Areas and Plush Carpeting in the Bedrooms, all in Lovely Neutral Tones. This Wonderful Home boasts a Large Fully Fenced Back Yard with Many Mature Trees on and Surrounding the Property, Perfect for Entertaining and Enjoying the Seasons with Family and Friends. Close to freeways, Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment and More and Less than 15 minutes from Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!

All Electric Home.

Franklin Township.

Note: There is no garage at this property.

This Home is Not Available for Section 8

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 Candy Spots Drive have any available units?
4610 Candy Spots Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4610 Candy Spots Drive have?
Some of 4610 Candy Spots Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 Candy Spots Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Candy Spots Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 Candy Spots Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4610 Candy Spots Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4610 Candy Spots Drive offer parking?
No, 4610 Candy Spots Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4610 Candy Spots Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 Candy Spots Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 Candy Spots Drive have a pool?
No, 4610 Candy Spots Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4610 Candy Spots Drive have accessible units?
No, 4610 Candy Spots Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 Candy Spots Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4610 Candy Spots Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College