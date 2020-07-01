All apartments in Indianapolis
459 S Kenmore Rd
459 S Kenmore Rd

459 South Kenmore Road · No Longer Available
Location

459 South Kenmore Road, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This is a cozy 3 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in Warren Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru April 30, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 S Kenmore Rd have any available units?
459 S Kenmore Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 459 S Kenmore Rd have?
Some of 459 S Kenmore Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 459 S Kenmore Rd currently offering any rent specials?
459 S Kenmore Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 S Kenmore Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 459 S Kenmore Rd is pet friendly.
Does 459 S Kenmore Rd offer parking?
Yes, 459 S Kenmore Rd offers parking.
Does 459 S Kenmore Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 S Kenmore Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 S Kenmore Rd have a pool?
No, 459 S Kenmore Rd does not have a pool.
Does 459 S Kenmore Rd have accessible units?
No, 459 S Kenmore Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 459 S Kenmore Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 459 S Kenmore Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

