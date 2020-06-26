All apartments in Indianapolis
4544 Goose Rock Drive
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

4544 Goose Rock Drive

4544 Goose Rock Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4544 Goose Rock Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46239
New Bethel

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Newly Built 4 Bedroom Home. - Beautiful newly built home with high quality upgrades: Stainless appliances, Hanstone Quartz counter tops in kitchen, granite counters in bathrooms, water softener, upgraded carpet & pad, white cabinets & tiled backsplash, luxury shower package including double vanity sinks, tiled shower, hardwood laminate flooring, shelving in the garage, washer & dryer pedestals, extra windows in the family room for additional natural lighting, 4' extended garage, fully fenced in back yard with both front and back yard fully sodded. Immaculate "next to new" home! Wonderful Neighborhood Ammentities including pool access and parks. Two-year lease incentives available! - IMMEDIATE POSSESSION!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3816959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4544 Goose Rock Drive have any available units?
4544 Goose Rock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4544 Goose Rock Drive have?
Some of 4544 Goose Rock Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4544 Goose Rock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4544 Goose Rock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4544 Goose Rock Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4544 Goose Rock Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4544 Goose Rock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4544 Goose Rock Drive offers parking.
Does 4544 Goose Rock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4544 Goose Rock Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4544 Goose Rock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4544 Goose Rock Drive has a pool.
Does 4544 Goose Rock Drive have accessible units?
No, 4544 Goose Rock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4544 Goose Rock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4544 Goose Rock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
