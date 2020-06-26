4544 Goose Rock Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous Newly Built 4 Bedroom Home. - Beautiful newly built home with high quality upgrades: Stainless appliances, Hanstone Quartz counter tops in kitchen, granite counters in bathrooms, water softener, upgraded carpet & pad, white cabinets & tiled backsplash, luxury shower package including double vanity sinks, tiled shower, hardwood laminate flooring, shelving in the garage, washer & dryer pedestals, extra windows in the family room for additional natural lighting, 4' extended garage, fully fenced in back yard with both front and back yard fully sodded. Immaculate "next to new" home! Wonderful Neighborhood Ammentities including pool access and parks. Two-year lease incentives available! - IMMEDIATE POSSESSION!



No Cats Allowed



