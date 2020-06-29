4520 Ralston Avenue

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath plus loft is located in premium South Broad Ripple location! Easy access to the Monon Trail, Broad Ripple Village, Red Line, and numerous shops and restaurants. This property features gorgeous hardwood floors and fresh neutral paint throughout. Eat in kitchen with black stainless appliances (refrigerator, electric range, and microwave), ceramic tile, plenty of cabinet space, subway tile backsplash, and granite countertops! Three spacious bedrooms and additional large loft area. Updated full bath. Large yard with beautiful mature trees. Pets negotiable! Home does offer central air. Large unfinished basement area for additional storage. Private off street driveway. Don't miss this one!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.