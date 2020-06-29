All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4520 Ralston Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4520 Ralston Avenue
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:45 PM

4520 Ralston Avenue

4520 Ralston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Fairgrounds
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4520 Ralston Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath plus loft is located in premium South Broad Ripple location! Easy access to the Monon Trail, Broad Ripple Village, Red Line, and numerous shops and restaurants. This property features gorgeous hardwood floors and fresh neutral paint throughout. Eat in kitchen with black stainless appliances (refrigerator, electric range, and microwave), ceramic tile, plenty of cabinet space, subway tile backsplash, and granite countertops! Three spacious bedrooms and additional large loft area. Updated full bath. Large yard with beautiful mature trees. Pets negotiable! Home does offer central air. Large unfinished basement area for additional storage. Private off street driveway. Don't miss this one!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Ralston Avenue have any available units?
4520 Ralston Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4520 Ralston Avenue have?
Some of 4520 Ralston Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 Ralston Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Ralston Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Ralston Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4520 Ralston Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4520 Ralston Avenue offer parking?
No, 4520 Ralston Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4520 Ralston Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 Ralston Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Ralston Avenue have a pool?
No, 4520 Ralston Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4520 Ralston Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4520 Ralston Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Ralston Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4520 Ralston Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Canal Overlook Luxury Apartments
430 Indiana Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College