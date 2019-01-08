451 West 44th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bike storage garage

Updated 4 bdrm/2.5 bath, very charming & cool home located 1 block from Butler campus.Large living & dining rms on main level,Eat-in kitchen w/nook, screened-in porch & bonus study rm in bsmt, all in a comfortable setting.Easy to clean hdwds & vinyl flooring, all appliances, inc washer & dryer.2 car garage for bike storage & off-street parking for 4 cars.Very quiet family neighborhood & this home is not for sale. Also close to IUPUI, Downtown and Broad Ripple. This is for 2020-2021 School Year.