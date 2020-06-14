All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:05 PM

451 West 44th Street

451 West 44th Street · (317) 844-5111
Location

451 West 44th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
garage
Updated 4 bdrm/2.5 bath, very charming & cool home located 1 block from Butler campus.Large living & dining rms on main level,Eat-in kitchen w/nook, screened-in porch & bonus study rm in bsmt, all in a comfortable setting.Easy to clean hdwds & vinyl flooring, all appliances, inc washer & dryer.2 car garage for bike storage & off-street parking for 4 cars.Very quiet family neighborhood & this home is not for sale. Also close to IUPUI, Downtown and Broad Ripple. This is for the 2021-2022 School year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 West 44th Street have any available units?
451 West 44th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 451 West 44th Street have?
Some of 451 West 44th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 West 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
451 West 44th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 West 44th Street pet-friendly?
No, 451 West 44th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 451 West 44th Street offer parking?
Yes, 451 West 44th Street does offer parking.
Does 451 West 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 451 West 44th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 West 44th Street have a pool?
No, 451 West 44th Street does not have a pool.
Does 451 West 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 451 West 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 451 West 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 451 West 44th Street has units with dishwashers.
