450 East Ohio Street
450 East Ohio Street

450 East Ohio Street · (888) 588-2537
Location

450 East Ohio Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,595

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 918 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning one bedroom with den on the first floor of The Packard. The lovely courtyard is like your own backyard with common BBQ grill and water fountain feature! Hardwood floors, granite kitchen counter tops, newer dishwasher, washer dryer in condo,+ walk in closet in the master, raised ceilings, and a gas fireplace for those cold winter nights! Walking distance to Mass Ave, Cultural Trail, Whole Foods, Needler's and all that downtown Indy has to offer. A one car garage HEATED garage in the basement of the building is included! Delightful place to live in downtown Indy! (Current tenant has a guest bed in den area) Current lease ends 9/30 but tenant is relocating to Fort Wayne so is willing to move soon! This can be your "home sweet home!"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 East Ohio Street have any available units?
450 East Ohio Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 East Ohio Street have?
Some of 450 East Ohio Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 East Ohio Street currently offering any rent specials?
450 East Ohio Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 East Ohio Street pet-friendly?
No, 450 East Ohio Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 450 East Ohio Street offer parking?
Yes, 450 East Ohio Street offers parking.
Does 450 East Ohio Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 East Ohio Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 East Ohio Street have a pool?
No, 450 East Ohio Street does not have a pool.
Does 450 East Ohio Street have accessible units?
No, 450 East Ohio Street does not have accessible units.
Does 450 East Ohio Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 East Ohio Street has units with dishwashers.
