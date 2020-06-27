450 East Ohio Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Stunning one bedroom with den on the first floor of The Packard. The lovely courtyard is like your own backyard with common BBQ grill and water fountain feature! Hardwood floors, granite kitchen counter tops, newer dishwasher, washer dryer in condo,+ walk in closet in the master, raised ceilings, and a gas fireplace for those cold winter nights! Walking distance to Mass Ave, Cultural Trail, Whole Foods, Needler's and all that downtown Indy has to offer. A one car garage HEATED garage in the basement of the building is included! Delightful place to live in downtown Indy! (Current tenant has a guest bed in den area) Current lease ends 9/30 but tenant is relocating to Fort Wayne so is willing to move soon! This can be your "home sweet home!"