45 N Addison St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

45 N Addison St

45 North Addison Street · No Longer Available
Location

45 North Addison Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
e-payments
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
e-payments
Spacious 3 Bed / 2 Bath Two-Story Rental Home on the Near West Side - Spacious 3 Bed / 2 Bath Two-Story Rental Home with Basement on the Near West Side. The Renovated Rental has about 1200 Sq Ft with High Ceilings and Classic Charm. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Vinyl Flooring throughout the Main Floor, Full Bathrooms on Main Floor and Second Floor, Fireplace, Ceiling Fans throughout, Stove, Refrigerator, and Much More! Located on near West Side of Indianapolis off of W Washington St. Minutes from Downtown, Lucas Oil Stadium, IUPUI, the Indianapolis Zoo, White River Trail, and more with access to I-70 and I-65 nearby. This will Not Last Long!

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4579803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 N Addison St have any available units?
45 N Addison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 N Addison St have?
Some of 45 N Addison St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 N Addison St currently offering any rent specials?
45 N Addison St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 N Addison St pet-friendly?
No, 45 N Addison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 45 N Addison St offer parking?
No, 45 N Addison St does not offer parking.
Does 45 N Addison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 N Addison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 N Addison St have a pool?
No, 45 N Addison St does not have a pool.
Does 45 N Addison St have accessible units?
No, 45 N Addison St does not have accessible units.
Does 45 N Addison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 N Addison St does not have units with dishwashers.
