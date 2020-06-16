All apartments in Indianapolis
4450 Fullwood Ct.

4450 Fullwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

4450 Fullwood Court, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Lafayette Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3 bedroom with loft and spacious backyard deck! - This cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath house has it all! Complete with spacious back porch, fenced yard, large living spaces, and a bonus loft you will be right at home! Conveniently located just minutes from quality schools, shopping, and local employers. Residents are responsible for all utilities. Visit Compass-property.com to view pictures, schedule a showing and more!

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 or older
We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.

We do not accept section 8, evictions or felonies.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1200
Security Deposit: $1200 Required upon application approval.

Additional Deposit and fees for pets. **non-refundable
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds

(RLNE4911371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4450 Fullwood Ct. have any available units?
4450 Fullwood Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4450 Fullwood Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4450 Fullwood Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4450 Fullwood Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4450 Fullwood Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 4450 Fullwood Ct. offer parking?
No, 4450 Fullwood Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 4450 Fullwood Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4450 Fullwood Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4450 Fullwood Ct. have a pool?
No, 4450 Fullwood Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 4450 Fullwood Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4450 Fullwood Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4450 Fullwood Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4450 Fullwood Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4450 Fullwood Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4450 Fullwood Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
