4450 Fullwood Ct.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

3 bedroom with loft and spacious backyard deck! - This cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath house has it all! Complete with spacious back porch, fenced yard, large living spaces, and a bonus loft you will be right at home! Conveniently located just minutes from quality schools, shopping, and local employers. Residents are responsible for all utilities. Visit Compass-property.com to view pictures, schedule a showing and more!



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 or older

We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.



We do not accept section 8, evictions or felonies.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1200

Security Deposit: $1200 Required upon application approval.



Additional Deposit and fees for pets. **non-refundable

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds



(RLNE4911371)