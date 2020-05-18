All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

4428 Eastbourne Dr

4428 Eastbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4428 Eastbourne Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/130744c0f6 ---- This 3 bed 1.5 bath ranch situated on a beautiful lot is ready for move in! The home has a family room, living room with decorative fireplace, eat in kitchen, dining room, screened back porch and two car attached garage. This one won\'t last long. (Not Section 8) Schedule a showing today!

$$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4428 Eastbourne Dr have any available units?
4428 Eastbourne Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4428 Eastbourne Dr have?
Some of 4428 Eastbourne Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4428 Eastbourne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4428 Eastbourne Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4428 Eastbourne Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4428 Eastbourne Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4428 Eastbourne Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4428 Eastbourne Dr offers parking.
Does 4428 Eastbourne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4428 Eastbourne Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4428 Eastbourne Dr have a pool?
No, 4428 Eastbourne Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4428 Eastbourne Dr have accessible units?
No, 4428 Eastbourne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4428 Eastbourne Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4428 Eastbourne Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
