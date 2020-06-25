All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

4404 Dubarry Rd

4404 Dubarry Road · No Longer Available
Location

4404 Dubarry Road, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Roomy Ranch with Updated Interior - - This is a well-maintained home with a flowing floor-plan with an oversized living room and kitchen making this one a great find. The interior features fresh paint, fully-equipped kitchen with plenty of cabinets, amply-sized bedrooms, and separate laundry. There is a separate office/den/study off the kitchen as well. The exterior features a shady, fully-fenced yard with large patio off kitchen for barbecues. Located in a quiet neighborhood off the beaten path, yet close to shopping and restaurants. Please contact us today to arrange a showing!

(RLNE2575260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 Dubarry Rd have any available units?
4404 Dubarry Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4404 Dubarry Rd have?
Some of 4404 Dubarry Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 Dubarry Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4404 Dubarry Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 Dubarry Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4404 Dubarry Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4404 Dubarry Rd offer parking?
No, 4404 Dubarry Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4404 Dubarry Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4404 Dubarry Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 Dubarry Rd have a pool?
No, 4404 Dubarry Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4404 Dubarry Rd have accessible units?
No, 4404 Dubarry Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 Dubarry Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4404 Dubarry Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
