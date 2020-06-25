4404 Dubarry Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Roomy Ranch with Updated Interior - - This is a well-maintained home with a flowing floor-plan with an oversized living room and kitchen making this one a great find. The interior features fresh paint, fully-equipped kitchen with plenty of cabinets, amply-sized bedrooms, and separate laundry. There is a separate office/den/study off the kitchen as well. The exterior features a shady, fully-fenced yard with large patio off kitchen for barbecues. Located in a quiet neighborhood off the beaten path, yet close to shopping and restaurants. Please contact us today to arrange a showing!



(RLNE2575260)