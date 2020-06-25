All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

4320 West 79th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,796 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home laminate and tile floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 West 79th Street have any available units?
4320 West 79th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4320 West 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4320 West 79th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 West 79th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4320 West 79th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4320 West 79th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4320 West 79th Street offers parking.
Does 4320 West 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4320 West 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 West 79th Street have a pool?
No, 4320 West 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4320 West 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 4320 West 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 West 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4320 West 79th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4320 West 79th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4320 West 79th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
