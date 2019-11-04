4291 Village Pkwy Cir W

Amenities
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Villages at Eagle Creek. Amenities included: Vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans, balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer dryer, storage, fireplace, garage, plus one additional parking spot, and clubhouse with pool and workout room. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. $250.00 deposit for pet. Date Available: Immediately. $975/month rent. $975 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Janet at 317-441-4026 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.