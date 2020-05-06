All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 1 2019 at 3:21 AM

429 North College Avenue

Location

429 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You can't find a better location! Check out this historic home in Lockerbie! New floors and paint throughout. New kitchen counter tops and cabinets. Completely updated master bedroom and bathroom that takes up the whole upper level. Just steps away from dining and nightlife in Lockerbie and Mass Ave. This home oozes charm and the basement offers additional space for storage or hobbies. Don't miss a chance to live in this unique property. No pets. No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,945, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

