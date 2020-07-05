All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4260 Boulevard Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4260 Boulevard Pl
Last updated June 8 2019 at 9:56 PM

4260 Boulevard Pl

4260 Boulevard Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4260 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7c8a1b00e1 ---- This amazing move in ready and recently renovated 3 bedroom home is just steps away from Butler University. As you enter the home you are greeted with fresh paint and plank hardwood flooring that spans the entire home! Huge master bedroom on second floor. The two other bedrooms are on the main level. The kitchen has been updated and comes stocked with a stove and fridge and offers an eat-in area. Large fenced in yard, covered porch and unfinished basement. Washer and Dryer hook-ups. Additional perks include a security door, multiple window AC units, ceiling fans and blinds provided throughout the home. Stove and Fridge Included! Security Deposit = $950 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities which includes gas, water, sewer and electricity. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25/pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance - call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM Basement For Storage Fence Pets Allowed Stove Unfinished Basement W/D Hook Ups Window Ac Units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4260 Boulevard Pl have any available units?
4260 Boulevard Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4260 Boulevard Pl have?
Some of 4260 Boulevard Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4260 Boulevard Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4260 Boulevard Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4260 Boulevard Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4260 Boulevard Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4260 Boulevard Pl offer parking?
No, 4260 Boulevard Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4260 Boulevard Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4260 Boulevard Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4260 Boulevard Pl have a pool?
No, 4260 Boulevard Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4260 Boulevard Pl have accessible units?
No, 4260 Boulevard Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4260 Boulevard Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4260 Boulevard Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College