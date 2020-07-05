4260 Boulevard Pl

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7c8a1b00e1 ---- This amazing move in ready and recently renovated 3 bedroom home is just steps away from Butler University. As you enter the home you are greeted with fresh paint and plank hardwood flooring that spans the entire home! Huge master bedroom on second floor. The two other bedrooms are on the main level. The kitchen has been updated and comes stocked with a stove and fridge and offers an eat-in area. Large fenced in yard, covered porch and unfinished basement. Washer and Dryer hook-ups. Additional perks include a security door, multiple window AC units, ceiling fans and blinds provided throughout the home. Stove and Fridge Included! Security Deposit = $950 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities which includes gas, water, sewer and electricity. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25/pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance - call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM Basement For Storage Fence Pets Allowed Stove Unfinished Basement W/D Hook Ups Window Ac Units