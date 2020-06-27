All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4255 East 36th Street E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4255 East 36th Street E
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:57 AM

4255 East 36th Street E

4255 East 36th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4255 East 36th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Forest Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-family home available for lease on Indy's popular Northeast side of town. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with lots of natural light and space for entertaining. The kitchen features beautifully updated cabinets and counters. Fresh paint throughout with tasteful details and built ins. Enjoy the copy fireplace with mantle and space for a large television. Circular driveway and two-car attached garage makes for plenty of indoor parking. Appliances will be provided upon move-in acceptance. This gem must be previewed. Show and lease today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4255 East 36th Street E have any available units?
4255 East 36th Street E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4255 East 36th Street E have?
Some of 4255 East 36th Street E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4255 East 36th Street E currently offering any rent specials?
4255 East 36th Street E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4255 East 36th Street E pet-friendly?
No, 4255 East 36th Street E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4255 East 36th Street E offer parking?
Yes, 4255 East 36th Street E offers parking.
Does 4255 East 36th Street E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4255 East 36th Street E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4255 East 36th Street E have a pool?
No, 4255 East 36th Street E does not have a pool.
Does 4255 East 36th Street E have accessible units?
No, 4255 East 36th Street E does not have accessible units.
Does 4255 East 36th Street E have units with dishwashers?
No, 4255 East 36th Street E does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College