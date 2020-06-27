4255 East 36th Street E

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-family home available for lease on Indy's popular Northeast side of town. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with lots of natural light and space for entertaining. The kitchen features beautifully updated cabinets and counters. Fresh paint throughout with tasteful details and built ins. Enjoy the copy fireplace with mantle and space for a large television. Circular driveway and two-car attached garage makes for plenty of indoor parking. Appliances will be provided upon move-in acceptance. This gem must be previewed. Show and lease today!