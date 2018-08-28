All apartments in Indianapolis
4252 Graceland Avenue

Location

4252 Graceland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WOW! Fully Updated and Upgraded. 4 bed 2 full bath. New Kitchen with SS Appliances, Two Tone Granite, Breakfast Bar, Touch Faucet, Hide Away Trash, Soft Close Drawers, Tile Floors. New Main Bath with Tile, Slate Top, Vessel Sink, Well Head Faucet and More. Upstairs Master Bath has Walk-In Shower, with Bench, Dueling Delta Shower Head, Two Separate Vanities and More. Upstairs is the Master Suite offering Giant Room, Sitting Room, Private Bath, Walk-In Closet. Original Hardwoods and Full Basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

