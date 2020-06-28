All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 425 Massachusetts Avenue Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
425 Massachusetts Avenue Unit C
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

425 Massachusetts Avenue Unit C

425 Massachusetts Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Downtown Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

425 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
bike storage
pet friendly
425 Mass Ave - Property Id: 145087

The best location for a 1-bedroom downtown condo on the market. Charming, fully updated, and move-in ready, this is urban Indy living. Original floors and crown molding. Kitchen updated in 2017. Spacious bedroom with 12' ceilings and 6' windows overlooking Mass Ave. Walk-thru closet has ample storage for two connecting to an updated bathroom. Hallway bunks offer room for guests. Balcony surrounded by greenery where birds and wildlife frequent. Overlooks a stunning cathedral and skyline. Owner has access to large, dog-friendly courtyard with a gazebo, grill, and bike storage. Two gyms and two cafe's, dozens of Indy's best restaurants and nightlife, Needlers grocery and Whole Foods within a short work distance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145087p
Property Id 145087

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5079103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Massachusetts Avenue Unit C have any available units?
425 Massachusetts Avenue Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 Massachusetts Avenue Unit C have?
Some of 425 Massachusetts Avenue Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Massachusetts Avenue Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
425 Massachusetts Avenue Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Massachusetts Avenue Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 Massachusetts Avenue Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 425 Massachusetts Avenue Unit C offer parking?
No, 425 Massachusetts Avenue Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 425 Massachusetts Avenue Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 Massachusetts Avenue Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Massachusetts Avenue Unit C have a pool?
No, 425 Massachusetts Avenue Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 425 Massachusetts Avenue Unit C have accessible units?
No, 425 Massachusetts Avenue Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Massachusetts Avenue Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Massachusetts Avenue Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College