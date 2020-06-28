425 Massachusetts Avenue Unit C

Amenities

The best location for a 1-bedroom downtown condo on the market. Charming, fully updated, and move-in ready, this is urban Indy living. Original floors and crown molding. Kitchen updated in 2017. Spacious bedroom with 12' ceilings and 6' windows overlooking Mass Ave. Walk-thru closet has ample storage for two connecting to an updated bathroom. Hallway bunks offer room for guests. Balcony surrounded by greenery where birds and wildlife frequent. Overlooks a stunning cathedral and skyline. Owner has access to large, dog-friendly courtyard with a gazebo, grill, and bike storage. Two gyms and two cafe's, dozens of Indy's best restaurants and nightlife, Needlers grocery and Whole Foods within a short work distance.

