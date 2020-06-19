4247 Trace Edge Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46254 Snacks - Guion Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***2nd Full Month Rent Free with 15 Month Lease*** Let’s celebrate Summer with waived application fees! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! Check out this lovely 3BR / 2.5BA with loft overlooking the living room with vaulted ceilings! Step out of the Dining Room onto the concrete patio area and enjoy a beautiful view of the large back yard and pond. Completely updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. All 3 bedrooms are good sized and the master features a full en suite master bathroom. Backyard is completely fenced in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4247 Trace Edge Lane have any available units?
4247 Trace Edge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.