Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4247 Trace Edge Lane

4247 Trace Edge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4247 Trace Edge Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***2nd Full Month Rent Free with 15 Month Lease***
Let’s celebrate Summer with waived application fees!  Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits!  Check out this lovely 3BR / 2.5BA with loft overlooking the living room with vaulted ceilings! Step out of the Dining Room onto the concrete patio area and enjoy a beautiful view of the large back yard and pond. Completely updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. All 3 bedrooms are good sized and the master features a full en suite master bathroom.  Backyard is completely fenced in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4247 Trace Edge Lane have any available units?
4247 Trace Edge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4247 Trace Edge Lane have?
Some of 4247 Trace Edge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4247 Trace Edge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4247 Trace Edge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4247 Trace Edge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4247 Trace Edge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4247 Trace Edge Lane offer parking?
No, 4247 Trace Edge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4247 Trace Edge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4247 Trace Edge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4247 Trace Edge Lane have a pool?
No, 4247 Trace Edge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4247 Trace Edge Lane have accessible units?
No, 4247 Trace Edge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4247 Trace Edge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4247 Trace Edge Lane has units with dishwashers.
