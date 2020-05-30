4234 Hovenweep Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated and spacious 3 Bed 2.5 bath with a loft in Lawrence township! Large kitcen! Walk in closets! Come see it today!



Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18+. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.