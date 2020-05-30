All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:47 AM

4234 Hovenweep Drive

4234 Hovenweep Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4234 Hovenweep Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated and spacious 3 Bed 2.5 bath with a loft in Lawrence township! Large kitcen! Walk in closets! Come see it today!

Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18+. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4234 Hovenweep Drive have any available units?
4234 Hovenweep Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4234 Hovenweep Drive have?
Some of 4234 Hovenweep Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4234 Hovenweep Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4234 Hovenweep Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4234 Hovenweep Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4234 Hovenweep Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4234 Hovenweep Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4234 Hovenweep Drive offers parking.
Does 4234 Hovenweep Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4234 Hovenweep Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4234 Hovenweep Drive have a pool?
No, 4234 Hovenweep Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4234 Hovenweep Drive have accessible units?
No, 4234 Hovenweep Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4234 Hovenweep Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4234 Hovenweep Drive has units with dishwashers.

