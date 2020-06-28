All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 423 N Dequincy St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
423 N Dequincy St
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:36 AM

423 N Dequincy St

423 North Dequincy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

423 North Dequincy Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home for RENT! Incredible value! 4BD 1BA house in Emerson Heights historic area on the south east side of Indy (zip code 46201)!! Oversized porch extends to drive-through carport. Fenced yard with detached 2-car garage in rear. Home features many unique features such as original woodwork, stained glass windows in cabinet doors, built-in bookshelves, hardwood floors, loft on upper level and more! Unfinished basement with much potential. To Rent this home or to learn more information, please call us today at 317-888-1130 or check the property out at www.IndyLease.com!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 N Dequincy St have any available units?
423 N Dequincy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 N Dequincy St have?
Some of 423 N Dequincy St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 N Dequincy St currently offering any rent specials?
423 N Dequincy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 N Dequincy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 N Dequincy St is pet friendly.
Does 423 N Dequincy St offer parking?
Yes, 423 N Dequincy St offers parking.
Does 423 N Dequincy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 N Dequincy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 N Dequincy St have a pool?
No, 423 N Dequincy St does not have a pool.
Does 423 N Dequincy St have accessible units?
No, 423 N Dequincy St does not have accessible units.
Does 423 N Dequincy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 N Dequincy St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College