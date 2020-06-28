423 N Dequincy St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Home for RENT! Incredible value! 4BD 1BA house in Emerson Heights historic area on the south east side of Indy (zip code 46201)!! Oversized porch extends to drive-through carport. Fenced yard with detached 2-car garage in rear. Home features many unique features such as original woodwork, stained glass windows in cabinet doors, built-in bookshelves, hardwood floors, loft on upper level and more! Unfinished basement with much potential. To Rent this home or to learn more information, please call us today at 317-888-1130 or check the property out at www.IndyLease.com!!