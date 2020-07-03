All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

4224 Bertha St

4224 Bertha Street · No Longer Available
Location

4224 Bertha Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Garden City

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2c8ea16070 ---- Westside 3 bedroom duplex ready for a new resident! Enjoy a nice meal in your eat-in kitchen and chill out on your patio off the living room! Easy access to I-465 and I-70! Short commute to dining, shopping and entertainment on Rockville Rd and Downtown Indy! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Assigned Outside Parking Carpet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4224 Bertha St have any available units?
4224 Bertha St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4224 Bertha St have?
Some of 4224 Bertha St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4224 Bertha St currently offering any rent specials?
4224 Bertha St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4224 Bertha St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4224 Bertha St is pet friendly.
Does 4224 Bertha St offer parking?
Yes, 4224 Bertha St offers parking.
Does 4224 Bertha St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4224 Bertha St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4224 Bertha St have a pool?
No, 4224 Bertha St does not have a pool.
Does 4224 Bertha St have accessible units?
No, 4224 Bertha St does not have accessible units.
Does 4224 Bertha St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4224 Bertha St does not have units with dishwashers.

