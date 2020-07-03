4224 Bertha St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2c8ea16070 ---- Westside 3 bedroom duplex ready for a new resident! Enjoy a nice meal in your eat-in kitchen and chill out on your patio off the living room! Easy access to I-465 and I-70! Short commute to dining, shopping and entertainment on Rockville Rd and Downtown Indy! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Assigned Outside Parking Carpet