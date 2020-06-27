All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
421 North College Avenue
Last updated July 16 2019 at 6:05 PM

421 North College Avenue

421 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

421 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
** UNIT PENDING **

This charming home is off College Ave. & Michigan St. in Lockerbie and is minutes to Downtown Indy, Mass Ave. and more. The unique 3-level floorplan offers raised ceilings, hardwood floors and a formal dining room. The spacious kitchen includes all appliances, lots of cabinet space, granite countertops and center island. Huge master bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower and jacuzzi tub. Lovely patio and fenced backyard with a 1-car detached garage. Pets Negotiable! Fireplace is decorative only.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 North College Avenue have any available units?
421 North College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 North College Avenue have?
Some of 421 North College Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 North College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
421 North College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 North College Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 North College Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 421 North College Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 421 North College Avenue offers parking.
Does 421 North College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 North College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 North College Avenue have a pool?
No, 421 North College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 421 North College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 421 North College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 421 North College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 North College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
