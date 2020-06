Amenities

recently renovated carpet range oven refrigerator

This charming duplex is ready for its new tenant. It has 2 large bedrooms and 1 bathroom and you will really love how clean it is. With new carpets and new paint, updated kitchen and bathroom you cant go wrong renting this home. Call today to see this place and you wont be disappointed. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.