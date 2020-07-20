4202 Spann Ave

Amenities

recently renovated fire pit bbq/grill

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill

Newly renovated home located on a quiet street! Huge partially fenced backyard with a brick firepit ready for BBQ's and gatherings. This bungalow is conveniently located less than 10 minutes from Mass Ave, Canal, Fountain Square and many other downtown attractions. Come see this Move-in ready home today!



Application - $50/Adult 18 years and older:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1924038660



To view the home, use the link below to schedule a self-guided tour using Rently:



https://secure.rently.com/properties/917520?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*