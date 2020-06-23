All apartments in Indianapolis
42 Virginia Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

42 Virginia Avenue

42 Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

42 Virginia Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing all remodeled/rebuilt unit in the heart of downtown! A short walk from Banker’s Life Field House, Scotty's, or Monument Circle. Roof top deck for all to use along with community/party room to use. Only 5 unit in building so plenty of space to share with only a few people. Open concept with living rm open to kitchen. Kitchen with granite counter tops, large breakfast bar, and ALL appliances, even washer/dryer included. Balcony off master bedroom! Extra storage in basement of building. Tenant pays electric. Water, sewer, wireless and router included. Connection there for Direct TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Virginia Avenue have any available units?
42 Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 Virginia Avenue have?
Some of 42 Virginia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
42 Virginia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 42 Virginia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 42 Virginia Avenue offer parking?
No, 42 Virginia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 42 Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Virginia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 42 Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 42 Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 42 Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Virginia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
