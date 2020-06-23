42 Virginia Avenue

Amenities

Amazing all remodeled/rebuilt unit in the heart of downtown! A short walk from Banker’s Life Field House, Scotty's, or Monument Circle. Roof top deck for all to use along with community/party room to use. Only 5 unit in building so plenty of space to share with only a few people. Open concept with living rm open to kitchen. Kitchen with granite counter tops, large breakfast bar, and ALL appliances, even washer/dryer included. Balcony off master bedroom! Extra storage in basement of building. Tenant pays electric. Water, sewer, wireless and router included. Connection there for Direct TV.