All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4148 Winding Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4148 Winding Park Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:54 PM

4148 Winding Park Drive

4148 Winding Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4148 Winding Park Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this wide open 4bed 2.5bath home. You will find comfort in this wonderful kitchen that boasts a center island with a bar, and great SS appliances. Enjoy the time downstairs and when it's time to head up stairs you won't be disappointed! The master bedroom overlooks your private backyard. Spread out in the bathroom with a double vanity and garden tub. With every bedroom upstairs having a walk-in closet you will have plenty of room for everyone's stuff, and enjoy the convenience of the upstairs laundry room!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4148 Winding Park Drive have any available units?
4148 Winding Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4148 Winding Park Drive have?
Some of 4148 Winding Park Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4148 Winding Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4148 Winding Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4148 Winding Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4148 Winding Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4148 Winding Park Drive offer parking?
No, 4148 Winding Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4148 Winding Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4148 Winding Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4148 Winding Park Drive have a pool?
No, 4148 Winding Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4148 Winding Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 4148 Winding Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4148 Winding Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4148 Winding Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Solana Apartments at the Crossing
7745 Solana Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College