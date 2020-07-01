4141 West Mooresville Road

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1262591



A coveted rental home located in Indianapolis! Your next move includes:



--3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

--Large fenced-in backyard

--Storage sheds

--Detached 2-car garage

--Stainless steel appliances

--Washer and dryer included



Bonus: Have peace of mind knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Maagement. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance reparis are performed by licensed and insured vendors.



This property comes as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.