Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4141 West Mooresville Road
Last updated March 26 2020 at 5:26 PM

4141 West Mooresville Road

4141 West Mooresville Road · No Longer Available
Location

4141 West Mooresville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Mars Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1262591

A coveted rental home located in Indianapolis! Your next move includes:

--3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
--Large fenced-in backyard
--Storage sheds
--Detached 2-car garage
--Stainless steel appliances
--Washer and dryer included

Bonus: Have peace of mind knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Maagement. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance reparis are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

This property comes as-is condition.
|Amenities: Stainless steel appliances,Carpet,Tile in wet areas,Ceiling fans throughout,Gated-Live guard,Large backyard,Detached 2 car garage,Fenced yard,Shed for storage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 West Mooresville Road have any available units?
4141 West Mooresville Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4141 West Mooresville Road have?
Some of 4141 West Mooresville Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 West Mooresville Road currently offering any rent specials?
4141 West Mooresville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 West Mooresville Road pet-friendly?
No, 4141 West Mooresville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4141 West Mooresville Road offer parking?
Yes, 4141 West Mooresville Road offers parking.
Does 4141 West Mooresville Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4141 West Mooresville Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 West Mooresville Road have a pool?
No, 4141 West Mooresville Road does not have a pool.
Does 4141 West Mooresville Road have accessible units?
No, 4141 West Mooresville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 West Mooresville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4141 West Mooresville Road does not have units with dishwashers.

