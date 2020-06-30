413 South Rural Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This sizable single family 1350 sq. ft. 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Twin Aire. Brand new luxury Vinyl flooring and trim throughout. Large picture window in the living room and covered front porch. Plenty of counter and cabinet space in kitchen. Formal dining room. Updated bathrooms. HUGE closet space in bedrooms. Central air. Fenced backyard - space for parking. Minutes from 65 and downtown. Walk or bike to Neidhammer, La Margarita or Arsenal Tech.



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



|Amenities: Wood-style flooring,Dogs ok,Cats ok

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.