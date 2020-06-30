All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 413 South Rural Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
413 South Rural Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:08 AM

413 South Rural Street

413 South Rural Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

413 South Rural Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This sizable single family 1350 sq. ft. 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Twin Aire. Brand new luxury Vinyl flooring and trim throughout. Large picture window in the living room and covered front porch. Plenty of counter and cabinet space in kitchen. Formal dining room. Updated bathrooms. HUGE closet space in bedrooms. Central air. Fenced backyard - space for parking. Minutes from 65 and downtown. Walk or bike to Neidhammer, La Margarita or Arsenal Tech.

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Wood-style flooring,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 South Rural Street have any available units?
413 South Rural Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 South Rural Street have?
Some of 413 South Rural Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 South Rural Street currently offering any rent specials?
413 South Rural Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 South Rural Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 South Rural Street is pet friendly.
Does 413 South Rural Street offer parking?
Yes, 413 South Rural Street offers parking.
Does 413 South Rural Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 South Rural Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 South Rural Street have a pool?
No, 413 South Rural Street does not have a pool.
Does 413 South Rural Street have accessible units?
No, 413 South Rural Street does not have accessible units.
Does 413 South Rural Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 South Rural Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Janus Lofts
255 S McCrea St
Indianapolis, IN 46225
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College