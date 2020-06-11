4115 East 73rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Awesome updated newer home for lease in a terrific location just off Dean Road. Home is in terrific move-in condition with updated kitchen with all appliances; updated baths, flooring, paint and more. Kit has granite, walnut cabs, bkfst bar, dining area, work desk, stnls appl, and opens to large deck. Fam Rm has new carpet and gas log Fireplace. Lg Master with en-suite that has Jacuzzi tub & sep shower, and separate room for office/work-out/more storage. Pets with approval and fee. You will probably like it so much you will want to buy it as it is also for sale.