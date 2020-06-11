All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4115 East 73rd Street
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:51 AM

4115 East 73rd Street

4115 East 73rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4115 East 73rd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Allisonville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome updated newer home for lease in a terrific location just off Dean Road. Home is in terrific move-in condition with updated kitchen with all appliances; updated baths, flooring, paint and more. Kit has granite, walnut cabs, bkfst bar, dining area, work desk, stnls appl, and opens to large deck. Fam Rm has new carpet and gas log Fireplace. Lg Master with en-suite that has Jacuzzi tub & sep shower, and separate room for office/work-out/more storage. Pets with approval and fee. You will probably like it so much you will want to buy it as it is also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 East 73rd Street have any available units?
4115 East 73rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 East 73rd Street have?
Some of 4115 East 73rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 East 73rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4115 East 73rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 East 73rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4115 East 73rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4115 East 73rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4115 East 73rd Street offers parking.
Does 4115 East 73rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 East 73rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 East 73rd Street have a pool?
No, 4115 East 73rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4115 East 73rd Street have accessible units?
No, 4115 East 73rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 East 73rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4115 East 73rd Street has units with dishwashers.
